Update: Team Ninja heeft de officiële patch notes nu vrijgegeven en die zijn meer accuraat dan de onderstaande vertaling. Dus voor de complete details raden we je aan de onderstaande screenshots even te bekijken.
Today we have released patch v1.22 that has several adjustments and bug fixes. Please see the notes below and we hope you continue to enjoy #Nioh2 in the new year! #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/wdSlF6EQas
Origineel bericht: Sinds kort is er een nieuwe update voor NioH 2 te downloaden en deze focust zich voornamelijk op de balans tussen wapens en speciale aanvallen. Ondertussen zijn er meer dan tien verschillende main wapens waarmee we Yokai kunnen afslachten, maar ze waren niet allemaal even goed… en sommigen waren zelfs té goed.
Daarom heeft Team Ninja een groot aantal aanpassingen doorgevoerd, met daarop aansluitend een aantal bugfixes. De volledige lijst met veranderingen in de nieuwste patch, die nog niet in elke regio te downloaden is, kun je hieronder bekijken. Er was nog geen officiële Engelse vertaling beschikbaar, dus het zou kunnen dat er wat vertalingsfoutjes in staan.
Adjustments related to martial arts
【Katana】
- Adjusted the damage when the sword martial art “Yaksha Ichimonji” is accumulated to the maximum, and speeds up the attack operation slightly.
- Adjusted so that you will not be staggered even if you are attacked by the attack of the sword martial art “Somaki”, and speed up the attack operation slightly
【Dual Katana】
- Adjusted the damage of the dual wield martial art “Heavy Jumonji” upward
- Adjusted the damage of the dual wield martial art “Raijin” upward
- Adjusted to reduce the amount of drop when hitting an enemy with the dual wield martial art “Water Sword”
【Spear】
- Adjusted the damage and energy damage of the spear martial art “Grandma Sandan” upward.
- Adjusted the power damage of the spear martial art “Naruyama” upward
- Slightly speed up the attack movement of the spear martial art “Kayaburi”
【Axe】
- Expanded the attack range and attack judgment time of the shock wave of the ax martial art “Kuma Wei”, and adjusted the power damage and destruction upward.
- Adjusted the amount of advance and homing at the time of maximum accumulation of the ax martial art “Ara Koma”.
- Adjusted the damage and destruction of the ax martial art “Armor Crushing” upward.
- Speed up the movement immediately after the ax martial art “Slip” is activated, and extend the duration of the effect that can shorten the accumulation time when continuously linking with “Martial arts corresponding to △ long press”.
【Kusarigama】
- Shortened the gap before and after the attack of the Kusarigama martial art “Mizugami Kick” and adjusted the damage and energy damage upward.
- Kusarigama martial arts “Rough Whirlwind” damage and energy damage, homing adjusted upward
- Kusarigama martial art “Red camellia” collapse and homing adjusted upward
【Odachi】
- Adjusted to speed up the guard judgment of the Odachi martial art “Immovable stance” and reduce energy consumption when receiving an unplayable attack
- Reduced the damage taken while holding the Odachi martial art “Unyoken”, and adjusted the damage when strengthening, power damage, collapse, and attack rate upward. Shorten the timing of zanshin
【Tonfa】
- Adjusted the damage and energy damage of the Tonfa martial art “Shura Renmai Crush” upward.
- Adjusted the attribute accumulation of the Tonfa martial art “Ranshishi” upward.
【Dual Hatchets】
- Adjusted the damage of the hatchet martial art “Onigami Top” upward.
- Adjusted the homing of the hatchet martial arts “Wolf” and “Wolf 2” upward.
- Adjusted the damage of the hatchet martial art “Crab prone” upward to make it easier to hit all stages.
- Reduced the accumulation time of the hatchet martial art “Stone Fire Thunder”
- Shorten the timing to shift to martial arts when martial arts that are put out from the sword-delivered state are taken out from the sword-drawn state.
【Switch Glaive】
- Adjusted the damage and attack speed of Naginata Kama martial art “Ryumaiho” upward.
- Adjusted the damage of Naginata Kama martial art “Tsukikaze Naginata” upward.
- Adjusted the damage balance between slashing and throwing the Naginata Kama martial art “Sansenfu 2”.
- Adjusted so that if the Naginata sickle that returns to your hand hits the enemy after throwing the Naginata martial art “Random Cutting Wheel”, the enemy will approach the player side.
- Shortened the timing when Naginata Kama martial arts “Michikaze”, “Void Leg”, and “Random Cutting Wheel” can be relentless, and the timing when they can recover from rigidity.
- Shorten the timing to shift to martial arts when martial arts that are put out from the sword-delivered state are taken out from the sword-drawn state.
【Fists】
- Adjusted the amount of magical power increase of the back martial art “豺 wolf hand” upward.
Adjustments regarding the Abyss/Underworld
- Expanded the upper limit of the + value of equipment to 120, and increased the amount of increase in + value by “+ value correction of dropped equipment” of “Benefits of the Underworld”
- Adjusted to increase the number of “Ruri of the Underworld” drops in “Naraku Jigoku”
- Regarding “Reimeitan” that can be obtained from “Naraku Jigoku”, it has been changed so that it can be deposited in the warehouse and automatically replenished by the company.
- Changed to drop the picture scroll of “Nio’s Dream Road” from the boss of “Naraku Jigoku”
- Changed the boss’s picture scroll drop rate to increase with a probability when defeating an enemy on the equinoctial week of “Naraku Jail”.
Coordination regarding Dream of the Nioh
- Adjust the + value of the equipment dropped in “Dream of the Nioh” upward, and adjust the difficulty level of the mission accordingly.
- When you clear “What is reflected in your eyes” of “Dream of the Nioh”, 108 “Ruri of the Underworld” will be given as a reward.
* If you have already cleared it, it will be given on the base screen after applying the update.
Adjustments for rehashing
- Adjusted so that some of the special effect candidates that appear when re-burning the armor of the Shinto treasure will appear after the release of “Nioh’s Dream Road”.
Other adjustments
- Adjusted the probability of adding the special effects “Purity” and “Corruption” to each weapon type.
- Adjusted the drop rate of the rarity “Kamiho” of “Soul” upward
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that derivative attacks when the opponent was exhausted might not be activated properly for the training club martial arts “Shirasagi Kick” and Naginata Kama martial arts “Void Leg”.
- Fixed a bug where martial arts derived from fast-moving attacks and strong attacks could not be entered at specific times.
- Fixed a bug that Rakshasa appears even though you haven’t pressed it for a long time when you pull out the sword from the sword standing with the Naginata Kama martial art “Rakshasa” set.
- Fixed a bug where the spear martial art “Dengaku” was not derived from the group battle when hitting an enemy who was in a state of weakness
- Fixed a bug where the spear martial art “Kayaburi” could break through the ground and die when used in certain locations.
- Fixed a bug that the accumulation attack could not be activated normally due to the “phantom” youkai.
- Fixed a bug in “Naraku Jigoku” where there was a hierarchy where no items were ejected from Thought Amrita.
- Fixed a bug that caused an application error when dying in the boss area of ”Illusion Demon Tower” of Enlightenment Dream Road.
- Fixed a bug that the votive tablet may not be displayed and you may not be able to proceed if you worship at the company immediately using the “Dosojin’s bill” in the submission “Hitoyouteai”.
- Fixed a bug that in rare cases, the decision to die again may occur immediately after returning to the company after the death.
- Fixed a bug that the button display in the description of the club martial art “Bite Dragon Break” was incorrect (specific language only)
