

Update: Team Ninja heeft de officiële patch notes nu vrijgegeven en die zijn meer accuraat dan de onderstaande vertaling. Dus voor de complete details raden we je aan de onderstaande screenshots even te bekijken.

Today we have released patch v1.22 that has several adjustments and bug fixes. Please see the notes below and we hope you continue to enjoy #Nioh2 in the new year! #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/wdSlF6EQas — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) January 5, 2021

Origineel bericht: Sinds kort is er een nieuwe update voor NioH 2 te downloaden en deze focust zich voornamelijk op de balans tussen wapens en speciale aanvallen. Ondertussen zijn er meer dan tien verschillende main wapens waarmee we Yokai kunnen afslachten, maar ze waren niet allemaal even goed… en sommigen waren zelfs té goed.

Daarom heeft Team Ninja een groot aantal aanpassingen doorgevoerd, met daarop aansluitend een aantal bugfixes. De volledige lijst met veranderingen in de nieuwste patch, die nog niet in elke regio te downloaden is, kun je hieronder bekijken. Er was nog geen officiële Engelse vertaling beschikbaar, dus het zou kunnen dat er wat vertalingsfoutjes in staan.