

Outriders zou aanvankelijk in 2020 verschijnen, maar de game werd eind vorig jaar naar februari 2021 uitgesteld. Ook de nieuwe releasedatum zal Outriders niet gaan halen, want People Can Fly en Square Enix hebben de game nogmaals uitgesteld.

De nieuwe release staat nu op 1 april, dus het uitstel blijft enigszins beperkt. De extra tijd die het team nu krijgt zal gebruikt worden om de game te fine-tunen en om nog betere gameplay te leveren. Hieronder de verklaring van de ontwikkelaar.

Happy New Year. We believe it’s important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play.

For this reason we’re excited to announce that on February 25, 2021 we will be publishing a free demo, giving everyone the chance to play the first few hours of the game with all four classes—in both single-player and co-op—along with seamless migration of your character and progress to the full game.

Speaking of which, we have decided to move the release date of Outriders to April 1, 2021 (no joke!). We will spend this extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch.

Thanks for hanging tight a little longer—we appreciate your patience!

—The Outriders Team