Met de komst van de PS5 mochten we ook een gloednieuwe controller verwelkomen: de DualSense. Die controller bracht een hoop nieuwe features met zich mee, waarmee ontwikkelaars creatief aan de slag konden gaan. Speel zeker Astro’s Playroom eens als je die features wilt ontdekken.

Momenteel zijn er echter nog niet zo bijster veel games die van deze technologie gebruik maken, maar de volgende Ratchet & Clank-titel is niet van plan om de kracht van de DualSense links te laten liggen. Insomniac Games onthulde namelijk in een recent interview dat Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gebruik zal maken van de DualSense om zo het arsenaal aan knotsgekke wapens unieker te doen aanvoelen.

The adaptive triggers not only give us another channel for weapons to feel unique, in some cases they enable extra functionality. Partially pulling the trigger or feathering it gives us a way to add nuance to weapon functions that just weren’t possible before the trigger itself couldn’t give feedback.

Our Burst Pistol, for example, can be fired accurately by pulling the trigger up to a middle threshold or you can pull through to go all out at the cost of accuracy.

It’s much more intuitive to have this secondary function directly on the trigger than have players learn different buttons for it, it’s that much easier for you to get into the flow of combat and execute advanced strategies without having to think of the controls.