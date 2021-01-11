Vriendschap is overrated. Waarom zou je vriendelijk doen tegen anderen, wanneer het verraden van je medemens zoveel leuker kan zijn? Uiteraard moedigen we hier geen zulk gedrag aan in het echte leven, maar het verraden van je vrienden is een thema dat de laatste jaren in verschillende games is opgedoken. Als je bijvoorbeeld nog nooit gehoord zou hebben van “Among Us”, dan heb je vast het voorbije jaar onder een steen geleefd. Among Us is misschien niet beschikbaar voor de PS4, maar “Project Winter” is dat binnenkort wel.

Project Winter is een multiplayer game waarbij acht spelers proberen te overleven in een besneeuwd landschap. Dit doen ze door middel van allerlei taken op te lossen om uiteindelijk te ontsnappen met een noodvoertuig. In die groep vrolijke vrienden zitten echter verraders, die er alles aan moeten doen om die ontsnapping tegen te gaan…

Project Winter verscheen vorig jaar al op pc en komt op 26 januari naar de Xbox One. De PS4 en Switch volgen dan later. Bekijk hieronder de laatste trailer en een korte beschrijving van de game.