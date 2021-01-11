

Volgende week woensdag verschijnt Hitman III en dat is de eerste grote release van 2021. Deze game is het slotstuk in de World of Assassination trilogie en hierin zal Agent 47 weer diverse exotische locaties over de gehele planeet bezoeken. Ook is de game speelbaar in virtual reality, wat voor een indrukwekkende ervaring lijkt te zorgen.

Liefhebbers van Trophies hebben natuurlijk ook weer het nodige te doen en gezien de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network, hebben we nu een compleet overzicht van alles wat je in de game kunt verzamelen. Weet wel dat het lijstje hieronder wat spoilers kan bevatten, kijk dus alleen verder als je het zeker weet.

Platinum

World of Assassination

-Complete all 47 trophies.

Goud

Nightmare Fuel

-Complete Untouchable.

Zilver

Silent Assassin

-Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found.

Training Escalated

-Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility.

Tools of the Trade

-Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills.

Shortcut Killer

-Find and unlock 15 Shortcuts.

Rise Up

-Complete all Mission Stories in On Top Of The World.

Stair Master

-Reach Dubai Mastery Level 20.

Full House

-Complete all Mission Stories in Death In The Family.

The Great Outdoors

-Reach Dartmoor Mastery Level 20.

Last Call

-Become the club owner, and have a sit down with the ICA.

Warehouse Veteran

-Reach Berlin Mastery Level 20.

Icebreaker

-Complete all Mission Stories in End Of An Era.

Hack the Planet

Reach Chongqing Mastery Level 20.

Rich Harvest

-Complete all Mission Stories in The Farewell.

Vineyard Virtuoso

-Reach Mendoza Mastery Level 20.

Train Surfing

-Complete all Untouchable Challenges.

Last Stop

-Reach Carpathian Mountains Mastery Level 5.

Brons

The Result of Previous Training

-Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue.

Cleared for Field Duty

-Complete The Final Test in the Prologue.

Seizing the Opportunity

-Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test.

The Creative Assassin

-Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial.

Top of the Class

-Beat the highest leaderboard score on a Contract.

A New Profile

-Complete a Featured Contract.

Unseen Assassin

-Assassinate a Target without getting spotted.

Stylish Assassin

-Get 10 different Playstyles.

Death From Above

-Complete On Top Of The World.

Dune Raider

-Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dubai.

Treacherous Architecture

-Kill Ingram with his oil-rig model, push Stuyvesant over a rail, and kill them in the air.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

-Make a target slip and fall while evacuating in a skydiving suit.

Master of the Household

-Complete Death In The Family.

No Stone Unturned

-Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dartmoor.

Upstairs, Downstairs

-Eliminate Alexa in her private room, shoot her from the roof, and put her to rest.

Family Feud

-Help Emma kill Alexa.

Death of the Party

-Complete Apex Predator.

Followed the Trails

-Reveal all undiscovered areas in Berlin.

Partied Out

-Tremain has a rifle accident, Thames is hit by a crane and Montgomery & Banner light up the club.

Bird Art

-Photograph the Yellow Bird.

NEXUS-47

-Complete End Of An Era.

Surveillance Master

-Reveal all undiscovered areas in Chongqing.

Future Shock

-Kill Hush in his “relaxing chair,” electrocute Royce and shoot both with one bullet.

Console Cowboy

-Use Royce’s terminal to fry the core.

The Last Tango

-Complete The Farewell.

Master the Terroir

-Reveal all undiscovered areas in Mendoza.

Ripe for the Picking

-Eliminate Vidal with the grape crusher, Yates with poisoned Grand Paladin, and both with gas.

Evil Wine Club

-Attend the secret Providence meeting.

Bullet Train

-Take out a guard with a silenced pistol, with a shotgun and with an SMG.

Count Down From 47

-47 takes another nap.