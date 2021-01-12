The Last of Us viert aankomende juni alweer zijn achtste verjaardag en nog steeds zijn een aantal mysteries niet opgelost. Waar komt precies de cordyceps infectie vandaan en hoe is het ontstaan? Onder de fans gaan er natuurlijk al de nodige verhalen en theorieën, maar een recent onthulde easter egg lijkt de oorsprong te verduidelijken.

De speedrunner Anthony Caliber ontdekte namelijk tijdens één van zijn ‘runs’ een beeld wat waarschijnlijk nog niet eerder is ontdekt. In de proloog – waarin je speelt met Joel’s dochter Sara, verandert de rapportage op de televisie in Joel’s slaapkamer naar de afbeelding van een mier die geïnfecteerd is met de cordyceps infectie.

Wil je graag zelf de easter egg ontdekken, volg dan de stappen hieronder: