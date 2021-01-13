

Spelers van Wreckfest hebben sinds de release van de game tot op heden genoeg te doen gehad. Ontwikkelaar Bugbear heeft immers veelvuldig nieuwe content uitgebracht en dat zetten ze dit jaar voort. Update 1.90 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en die voegt het Winter Fest toe, ook is er een nieuwe auto beschikbaar: de Starbeast SS.

De content update is dus wat aan de compacte kant, maar gezien het gratis is mogen we niet klagen. Verder lost deze update nog de nodige issues op en het brengt algemene quality of life verbeteringen naar de game.

Hieronder alle details op een rijtje.