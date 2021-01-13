Spelers van Wreckfest hebben sinds de release van de game tot op heden genoeg te doen gehad. Ontwikkelaar Bugbear heeft immers veelvuldig nieuwe content uitgebracht en dat zetten ze dit jaar voort. Update 1.90 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en die voegt het Winter Fest toe, ook is er een nieuwe auto beschikbaar: de Starbeast SS.
De content update is dus wat aan de compacte kant, maar gezien het gratis is mogen we niet klagen. Verder lost deze update nog de nodige issues op en het brengt algemene quality of life verbeteringen naar de game.
Hieronder alle details op een rijtje.
Tournament
- New tournament season: Winter Fest.
- New free tournament reward car: Starbeast SS.
- The DLC promotional screen is only shown once per session for each respective DLC.
System
- (PS4) Game no longer freezes after signing out of PlayStation™Network while in a multiplayer lobby.
Gameplay
- Improved Speedie handling and engine to make it more competitive.
- Small special vehicles no longer take excessive damage even from small shunts.
- Rammer and Roadcutter AI Player setups are now more appropriate for their respective classes.
- The rear spoiler of the Nexus RS “BB Racing” bundle is now parented correctly to the trunk lid.
- Exhausts no longer get distorted after deforming.
- Roof decorations no longer deform wildly.
- Fixed Boomer RS taillight cover glitch.
Audio
- Rebel Rat engine audio now plays correctly.
- Fixed an issue with Stellar where clicks in sound would occur when idling in neutral gear.
- Cockpit view audio now includes more low and mid range frequencies.
- Audience sound effects are no longer played during loading screens.
- In the settings, the “Interface Sound Effects” now changes volume of UI sounds independent from the “Effects” volume.
- In the settings, the “Ambiance” volume control now affects all track-side sound sources.
Nu nog ps5 uogradenaar 60fps!
@Anoniem-5984: eens! Dit mist inderdaad nog. Hopelijk komt dit binnenkort