Met de release van Super Baby 2 voor Dragon Ball FighterZ vandaag voor FighterZ Pass 3 houders, heeft Bandai Namco een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold. Het gaat om update 1.26 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.
Met deze update wordt de game klaargemaakt voor het nieuwe personage, maar tegelijkertijd gebruikt de ontwikkelaar en uitgever de update ook voor wat algemene aanpassingen. Zo worden er wat fighting mechanieken gecorrigeerd en wat balans aanpassingen doorgevoerd.
Alle details in het overzicht zoals altijd hieronder.
General
- Added data for DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Pack 18 downloadable content (Note: Must be purchased and downloaded separately)
- Fixed issues with fighting mechanics
- Updated replay data version (Replay data from older versions cannot be played)
- Fixed bugs and made improvements to overall stability.
Base Form Vegeta
- Energy Cutter – Energy Cutter no longer hits the same opponent multiple times under certain conditions.
Cell
- Super Attack – Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to perform a Super Attack after standing light attack: follow-up 2.
Piccolo
- Quality of Life – Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to land a standing unique attack against some characters while they are in the air.
Master Roshi
- Lullaby Fist – Fixed an issue in which the opponent would lock up when Master Roshi cancels their attack with Lullaby Fist.
- Evil Containment Wave – Fixed an issue in which the K.O. animation for Evil Containment Wave would not play out correctly under certain conditions.
- Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire – Made it easier to perform an Ultimate Z Change from Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire.
- Martial Spirit – Reduced invincibility time for Martial Spirit and Z Assist (B Type).
- Z Assist (B Type) – Lengthened the start up of the second hit of the Z Assist (B Type) when the attack does not hit the opponent’s main character.
- Z Assist (B Type) – Start up for Z Assist (B Type) no longer speeds up Master Roshi is hit by the opponent’s attack before start up.
Hit
- Direct Hit – Fixed an issue in which Direct Hit would not land against some characters are in a wall bounce.
Ultra Instinct Goku
- Unpolished Instinct – Fixed an issue in which some characters would freeze under certain conditions during an Ultimate Z Change involving Unpolished Instinct.
Captain Ginyu
- Z Assist (B Type) – Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Z Assist (B Type).
Android 21
- Hors D’oeuvre Stab – Fixed an issue in which heavy Hors D’oeuvre Stab could not be performed with half a Ki gauge bar when it links from some absorbed special moves.
Bardock
- Saiyan Spirit – Fixed an issue in which the time at which an Ultimate Z Change is no longer possible during the mid-air version of Saiyan Spirit differed from the grounded version.
Super Saiyan Blue Goku
- Super God Shock Flash – Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Super God Shock Flash (heavy).