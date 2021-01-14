The Callisto Protocol lijkt alles in zich te hebben om de spirituele opvolger van Dead Space te worden. Met Glen Schofield staat hetzelfde creatieve brein aan het roer en de setting – één van Jupiters manen in de verre toekomst – spreekt meteen op dezelfde manier tot de verbeelding als de avonturen van Isaac Clarke dat deden. Eén detail hadden we echter niet zien aankomen.

De game blijkt zich namelijk in hetzelfde universum af te spelen als PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. En laat PUBG – een erg populaire Battle Royale titel – nu niet meteen een game zijn die we direct associëren met het survival horrorgenre. Schofield stelt ons echter al snel gerust. Ja, er zullen referenties naar PUBG in The Callisto Protocol zitten, maar erg ingrijpend zullen deze niet zijn.

“We’re part of helping PUBG Corp as a team of writers working on the lore of PUBG, and the universe. They have a timeline and we fit on that timeline now.” Of course, the games are very far apart in terms of time and setting. The Callisto Protocol takes place 300 years in the future on one of Jupiter’s moons. However, there will still be some links back to PUBG.”

“The Callisto Protocol’s connection with PUBG is not gonna be really deep but there will be little connections here and there, and we’ll probably be referencing one another from time to time, but it’ll make more sense once the game comes out.”