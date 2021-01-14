

Na de release van verschillende nieuwe wapens in Call of Duty: Warzone bleken bepaalde wapens nogal sterk. Deze werden vorige week al generfed, maar dat is nog niet voldoende. Inmiddels heeft Raven Software opnieuw een update voor de game uitgebracht en daarmee worden verschillende wapens nog wat verder generfed.

Het gaat hier dan om de DMR 14, Type 63 en Diamatti. Ook wordt de Stim glitch opgelost, waardoor de algehele gameplay wat meer in balans zou moeten zijn. In tegenstelling tot de nerf van vorige week lijken deze aanpassingen effectiever te zijn, gezien het meer balansupdates brengt dan de vorige hotfix.