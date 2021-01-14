Na de release van verschillende nieuwe wapens in Call of Duty: Warzone bleken bepaalde wapens nogal sterk. Deze werden vorige week al generfed, maar dat is nog niet voldoende. Inmiddels heeft Raven Software opnieuw een update voor de game uitgebracht en daarmee worden verschillende wapens nog wat verder generfed.
Het gaat hier dan om de DMR 14, Type 63 en Diamatti. Ook wordt de Stim glitch opgelost, waardoor de algehele gameplay wat meer in balans zou moeten zijn. In tegenstelling tot de nerf van vorige week lijken deze aanpassingen effectiever te zijn, gezien het meer balansupdates brengt dan de vorige hotfix.
DMR 14
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
- Damage falloff ranges decreased: 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)
- Recoil increased: Increased moderately for second and third bullet and increased slightly for subsequent bullets
- Locational damage multipliers adjusted: Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units, lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)
- Front Grip: Vertical recoil reduction removed, horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Field Agent Foregrip: Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%, horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 30%
Type 63
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
- Damage falloff ranges decreased: 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)
- Front Grip: Vertical recoil reduction removed, horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip: Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%, horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%
Burst pistol (Diamatti)
- Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)
- Akimbo: All location damage multipliers set to 1
Infinite stim glitch
- Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade
Challenges
- Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended
Blueprints
- Gallantry (MAC 10): All stats updated to match base Mac-10
