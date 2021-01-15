

Week 2 van 2021 zit er alweer bijna op en dat brengt ons weer bij de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update. Hieronder het overzicht van alle nieuwe content die deze week in de PlayStation Store verschenen is. Naast verschillende games voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, kun je ook met twee demo’s aan de slag. Dit zijn demo’s van Little Nightmares II en Captain Tsubasa.

PS5 Games

Neon Chrome – €17,99

Outbreak – €14,99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame – €69,99

PS4 Games

MISK SCHOOLS QUEST – €4,99

JigSaw Abundance CyberPunk Bundle – €4,99

Aborigenus – €4,99

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape – €9,99

Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning – €14,99

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – €14,99

Die Young – €16,99

Brain Beats – €14,99

Helheim Hassle – €26,99

Loot Hero DX – €4,99

Ascendance – €11,99

Asdivine Hearts II – €14,99

PS4/PS5 Games

Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition PS4 en PS5 – €89,99

Demo’s