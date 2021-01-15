Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ligt nu enige tijd in de schappen en veel spelers zijn ongetwijfeld al de wijde wereld van de Vikingen ingetrokken. Valhalla viel bij ons in de smaak, zoals te lezen is in onze review. Uiteraard is geen enkele game zonder fouten en nu worden er weer een aantal problemen verholpen.

Eerder deze week onthulde Ubisoft al een lijst van zaken waaraan gewerkt wordt en de nieuwe update verhelpt een aantal van deze problemen. Update 1.1.1 is nu beschikbaar op zowel de PS4 als PS5 en hieronder kan je alle aanpassingen bekijken. Zoals je kunt zien gaat het om een flinke lijst aan bug fixes en diverse aanpassingen. De update is rond de 2GB groot voor beide platformen.