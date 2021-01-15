De eerste uitbreiding voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising heet ‘A New God’ en die zal niet lang meer op zich laten wachten. We weten namelijk al dat we volgende week – op 21 januari om precies te zijn – de nieuwe uitbreiding mogen verwelkomen. De uitbreiding wordt nu ook al ondersteund door de game dankzij een nieuwe update.
Deze nieuwe update maakt de game klaar voor A New God en ook worden er wat kleine zaken aangepast. Zo zijn er op diverse vlakken wat problemen verholpen of zaken aangepast. Update 1.1.0 is nu beschikbaar en hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken. A New God is de eerste uitbreiding voor de game en in de toekomst zullen er nog twee volgen.
UPDATE 1.1.0 NOTES:
Highlights
- Added support for the upcoming DLC content “A New God”
- Multiple localization fixes.
- Various bug fixes and stability improvements.
Activities
- Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight.
- [Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos.
- [Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified.
- Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling.
- Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons.
- Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller.
- Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described.
- Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description.
User Interface
- Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor.
Graphics
- Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.
System
- [PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.
Superleuke game. Ga de seasonpass nog wel aanschaffen als die goedkoper is. Nu is ie duurder dan ik voor de hele game betaald heb :p