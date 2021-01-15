De eerste uitbreiding voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising heet ‘A New God’ en die zal niet lang meer op zich laten wachten. We weten namelijk al dat we volgende week – op 21 januari om precies te zijn – de nieuwe uitbreiding mogen verwelkomen. De uitbreiding wordt nu ook al ondersteund door de game dankzij een nieuwe update.

Deze nieuwe update maakt de game klaar voor A New God en ook worden er wat kleine zaken aangepast. Zo zijn er op diverse vlakken wat problemen verholpen of zaken aangepast. Update 1.1.0 is nu beschikbaar en hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken. A New God is de eerste uitbreiding voor de game en in de toekomst zullen er nog twee volgen.