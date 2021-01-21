Het einde van Destiny 2 is nog lang niet in zicht. Eind vorig jaar bracht Bungie de uitbreiding Beyond Light ter wereld en de game is sinds december ook op de PlayStation 5 te spelen. Natuurlijk ontdekken spelers hier en daar nog een kleine glitch en Bungie is er dan ook als de kippen bij om die op te lossen.

Zodoende heeft de Amerikaanse studio een nieuwe patch uitgebracht, versie 3.0.2. ditmaal. Naast een flinke lijst aan fixes voor de Strikes, Raids, Crucible en Dungeons, zijn ook een aantal zaken generfed. Zo is de damage range van de Shatterdive teruggebracht van 50 naar 5 en men kan niet langer de Shelter of the Storm glitch gebruiken om het eerste deel van de Deep Stone Crypt Raid over te slaan.

Benieuwd wat er nog meer aangepakt is? Bekijk dan de volledige changelog hieronder.