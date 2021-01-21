Star Wars: Squadrons verscheen vorig jaar in oktober en in deze game draait het allemaal om intense dogfights. Uiteraard heb je de keuze uit iconische schepen, zoals de TIE-Fighter en X-Wing, die niet mogen ontbreken en de ruimtegevechten zelf zijn prima, zoals we ook in onze review aangaven.
Nieuwe content wordt nog verwacht voor de game en er is in de tussentijd ook een nieuwe update vrijgegeven. Update 1.10 is nu namelijk beschikbaar, maar deze doet niet echt veel bijzonders. Het gaat hier voornamelijk om een aantal bug fixes. Hieronder kan je zoals gewoonlijk de patch notes terugvinden.
Update 1.10 voor Star Wars: Squadrons
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where aim assist would not function as intended when firing lasers at a player who is drifting.
CUSTOM GAMES
- Fixed an issue where music would overlap for a spectator in Custom Games
- Fixed an issue where the Flagship’s health and shields would not display correctly on the tactical map.
SOCIAL
- Fixed an issue where text chat could stop functioning when using a controller.
STARFIGHTERS & COMPONENTS
- The TIE defender’s Concussion Missile cooldown has been increased from 2.3 seconds to 6 seconds.