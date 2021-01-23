

Rainbow Six Siege is nog altijd een mooi succesverhaal voor Ubisoft en daarom blijft de ondersteuning onverminderd doorgaan. Zo is er een nieuw evenement in de game gelanceerd met het oog op de Six Invitational. Daarnaast is er momenteel een cross-over evenement met Ghost Recon: Breakpoint en als kers op de taart heeft Ubisoft nog wat issues opgelost.

Ubisoft Montréal heeft een update voor de game uitgebracht die een aantal aanpassingen doet aan de maps en Operators. Dit sluit natuurlijk aan op de release van het nieuwe in-game evenement, zodat de oneffenheden gladgestreken zijn.

Het betreft hier op consoles de update met de simpele versienummer 2.0, die je nu kunt downloaden. Hieronder hebben we alle details van de update in kwestie op een rijtje gezet, zodat je de veranderingen kunt nalezen.