

EA Vancouver heeft een nieuwe update voor EA Sports UFC 4 uitgebracht. Update 7.0 brengt zowel nieuwe content als een flinke lijst met aanpassingen met zich mee en is nu te downloaden.

Nieuwe content is er in de vorm van twee nieuwe vechters die nu beschikbaar zijn in EA Sports UFC 4. Ter ere van het UFC 257 event van dit weekend is er een nieuw Legacy model van Conor McGregor, dat geheel in stijl van UFC 178 is. Daarnaast maakt Jiri Prochazka nu ook onderdeel uit van het roster met de komst van update 7.0.

De update heeft verder diverse gameplay-aanpassingen doorgevoerd, evenals een flink aantal aanpassingen aan movesets van verschillende vechters. Alle details kun je in de onderstaande changelog nalezen.