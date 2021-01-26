

In april verschijnt Guilty Gear -Strive- op de markt en in de nieuwste video worden alle modi die de game rijk is getoond. Van singleplayer tot multiplayer, online en offline: alles komt aan bod in de ruim vijf minuten lange trailer.

De game wordt uitgebracht in drie varianten: de Deluxe, Ultimate en Standard Edition. De Deluxe en Ultimate Edition genieten van drie dagen early access en maken de game speelbaar vanaf 6 april in plaats van 9 april. De content van beide uitgaves hebben we hieronder voor je opgesomd.

Ultimate Edition – €99,99

Guilty Gear™ -Strive- (GGST) Main Game

GGST Season Pass 1

“GGST Digital Soundtrack and Artworks” an application for the PlayStation®4/PlayStation®5 that displays various illustrations while playing music from the game. As a bonus, the music can be transferred to personal storage devices such as USB drives!

GGST Ultimate Edition Special Colors that adds 5 colors for each character

GGST Special Colors for Sol and Ky (Early Purchase Bonus)

GGST Heavy Metal Game Case (PlayStation® 5 [Physical Only])

GGST Premium Box (PlayStation® 5 [Physical Only])

Deluxe Edition – €84,99