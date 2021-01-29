De PlayStation Store update van deze week heeft weer verschillende nieuwe games opgeleverd, waarvan het merendeel voor de PlayStation 4 is. Buiten dat zijn er natuurlijk ook wat PlayStation 5 games verschenen, waaronder Renzo Racer. Verder zijn er nog twee demo’s beschikbaar gesteld, die van Balan Wonderwold en Chess. Hieronder het complete overzicht van deze week.

PS5 Games

  • Renzo Racer – €24,99
  • Panda Hero Remastered – €19,99

PS4/PS5 Games

  • Cyber Shadow – €19,99
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 – Gratis
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – €59,99
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition – €74,99
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition – €104,99

PS4 Games

  • Het Bos der Märchen – €32,99
  • Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space – €29,99
  • Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle – €29,99
  • Mind Labyrinth VR & Brain Beats Bundle – €24,99 (PS VR)
  • Golden Force – €19,99
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – €19,99
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria – €19,99
  • Disjunction – €15,99
  • Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition – €17,99
  • Radio Commander – €14,99
  • Sword of the Necromancer – €14,99
  • Aery – Avonturen van een Vogeltje – €11,99
  • Project Starship X – €9,99
  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island – €7,99
  • Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET – €6,99
  • Flatland: Prologue – €1,99
  • Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle – €4,99
  • Gods Will Fall D1 Edition – €24,99
  • Gods Will Fall – Valiant D1 Edition – €32,26
  • Bonkies – €14,99
  • Bonkies – Bananas Bundle – €17,99
  • Colossus Down – €17,99
  • Olija – €14,99
  • JankBrain – €3,99

Demo’s

  • Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  • Auto Chess (PS4)

Downloadbare content

SMITE

  • Season Pass 2021 – €34,99