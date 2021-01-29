De PlayStation Store update van deze week heeft weer verschillende nieuwe games opgeleverd, waarvan het merendeel voor de PlayStation 4 is. Buiten dat zijn er natuurlijk ook wat PlayStation 5 games verschenen, waaronder Renzo Racer. Verder zijn er nog twee demo’s beschikbaar gesteld, die van Balan Wonderwold en Chess. Hieronder het complete overzicht van deze week.
PS5 Games
- Renzo Racer – €24,99
- Panda Hero Remastered – €19,99
PS4/PS5 Games
- Cyber Shadow – €19,99
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 – Gratis
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – €59,99
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition – €74,99
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition – €104,99
PS4 Games
- Het Bos der Märchen – €32,99
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space – €29,99
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle – €29,99
- Mind Labyrinth VR & Brain Beats Bundle – €24,99 (PS VR)
- Golden Force – €19,99
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – €19,99
- The Dark Eye: Memoria – €19,99
- Disjunction – €15,99
- Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition – €17,99
- Radio Commander – €14,99
- Sword of the Necromancer – €14,99
- Aery – Avonturen van een Vogeltje – €11,99
- Project Starship X – €9,99
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island – €7,99
- Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET – €6,99
- Flatland: Prologue – €1,99
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle – €4,99
- Gods Will Fall D1 Edition – €24,99
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant D1 Edition – €32,26
- Bonkies – €14,99
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle – €17,99
- Colossus Down – €17,99
- Olija – €14,99
- JankBrain – €3,99
Demo’s
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Auto Chess (PS4)
Downloadbare content
SMITE
- Season Pass 2021 – €34,99
