

Planet Coaster: Console Edition kwam gelijktijdig met de PlayStation 5 en verscheen ook voor de PlayStation 4. In onze review beloonden wij de game met een mooi cijfer. In de tussentijd heeft ontwikkelaar Frontier Developments niet stilgezeten en de studio heeft een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht.

De update is uitgebracht voor zowel de PS5-versie als de PS4-versie van Planet Coaster. De patch notes zijn best uitgebreid en hieruit blijkt dat veel aspecten zijn aangepakt. Zo zijn er vooral veel verbeteringen voor de user interface doorgevoerd, maar is ook de stabiliteit verbeterd en zijn er diverse kleinere issues verholpen.