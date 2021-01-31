

Het is al meer dan vijf jaar geleden dat Rainbow Six Siege uitkwam, maar Ubisoft blijft onverminderd hard doorwerken aan de ondersteuning van de shooter. Nadat er vorige week nog een update verscheen, is er inmiddels alweer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.

Naast dat er weer diverse fixes zijn doorgevoerd, is met deze nieuwste update vooral de balans van diverse Operators bijgesteld. In totaal zijn er veranderingen voor tien Operators doorgevoerd en in de patch notes hieronder check je alle details.

BALANCING

ASH

Reduced Breaching Round explosive damage range to 2 meters (from 3.5 meters)

BUCK

Increased shotgun’s total ammo to 30+1 (from 26)

Added Hard Breach Charge (Removed Claymore)

ECHO

Reduced Yokai drone jump cooldown to 2s (from 3s)

Reduced drone time-out failing to stick to the ceiling to 0.5s (from 2s)

Reduced Sonic Burst cooldown to 16s (from 20s)

ELA

Removed resistance to Concussion effects

Removed “extra” mine while in DBNO

KALI

Removed 1-shot-DNBO from CSRX300.

CSRX300 now has base damage of 122 for 25 meters.

100% damage until 25 meters and linearly falls to 80% (97.6) at 35 meters

Damage to the limbs has not changed.

LESION

Removed 1.5x scope from the T-5

LION

Added Claymore (Removed Hard Breach Charge)

MELUSI

Removed Angled Grip from the MP5

MIRA

Removed 1.5x scope from the Vector .45 ACP

ZOFIA

Removed resistance to Concussion effects

Removed Withstand

Reduced impact grenade explosive damage range to 2m (was 3m)

BALLISTIC SHIELDS

Removed (set to 0) the camera penalization during the Guard Break animation

HARD BREACH CHARGES

Reduced deployment time to 2s (from 3s)

Reduced activation time to 5s (from 6s)

RECOIL (CONTROLLER ONLY)

Improved recoil for: ARX, C8, M1014, and TCSG12

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

GAME HEALTH

Ranked Match Cancellation

Timer has been extended to allow disconnected player more time to rejoin a match in progress.

Fixing known abuses occurring when players end the first round prematurely, preventing the opposing team from cancelling the match.

ACCESSIBILITY

STT and TTS

Due to an unexpected load on the servers from these features and in an effort to increase effectiveness for players in need, Speech to Text and Text to Speech on console will be limited to English-speaking users in the United States. Please note that this change will also affect PC users in an upcoming hotfix.

Please note that in order to resume use of Voice Chat, players who currently have Speech to Text enabled will need to ensure that the Convert Voice to Text setting is toggled off.

Our team is currently looking into further accessibility options to implement in the future, with the goal to extend support to even more players around the world.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Disabling Hostage in matchmaking preferences prevents users from matchmaking into a Road to S.I. match.

FIXED – Players are having loadouts reset after playing an Event.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various LOD issues present on Bank and Stadium maps.

FIXED – Zero’s ARGUS Camera can pass through an indestructible floor at EXT Construction Site on Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Shooting the bottles and spinning a player character around quickly in a specific location at 1F Pantry can cause FPS drops for everyone in the match on Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Multiple collision issues present across various maps.

FIXED – Exploitable line of sight present in gaps visible across various maps.

FIXED – Desk panels in INT Office on Skyscraper map are not currently breakable.

FIXED – Various gadget deployment and clipping issues present across maps.

FIXED – The light source on the south-west wall of 2F Penthouse can be seen on the bottom of the north-east wall in 2F VIP Lounge on Stadium map.

FIXED – Unnecessary vault prompts are currently present on exterior garage roof near EXT Garage of Kafe Dostoyevsky map and on a police truck at the main entrance of Coastline map.

FIXED – A container in 1F Bedroom on Skyscraper map appears positioned off of the ground.

FIXED – Defenders that stay in the doorway at 1F Back Stairs will be detected by Attackers and receive a “You are detected” message on Villa map.

FIXED – Breach Charges will sometimes not destroy the floor in 2F Master Bathroom on Villa map.

FIXED – The defuser can get stuck in 2F Front Office on Consulate map after destroying the floor or if it’s dropped between the electrical generator and metal pole in EXT West Spawn on Stadium map.

FIXED – Players can go out of bounds after climbing the ventilation units and dropping near EXT Ventilation Stairs or when fast rappelling down a particular tree on Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Grills above the AC unit on the 3rd floor in the Cigar Room on Kafe Dostoyevsky map are unable to be pinged.

FIXED – Attackers can be knocked back by Oryx’s Remah Dash through the bulletproof transparent glass in 1F Main Lobby on Stadium map.

FIXED – Bullets can penetrate through the blue barrel located at 3F Tractor Storage on Hereford Base map.

FIXED – Under specific circumstances, Operators can float above the ground in EXT Main Entrance on Bank map.

FIXED – The Secure Area objective clips with nearby furniture in Kids Room on Hereford Base map.

FIXED – Operators can spawn with their back to the house at EXT Side Street on House map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Maestro’s Evil Eye turret used in quick succession is occasionally causing issues with gameplay.

FIXED – The Bailiff .410’s crosshair elements are clipping while Operator is crouching or prone.

FIXED – Improper hand animation is visible after Caveira activates Silent Step and performs a melee attack.

FIXED – Sprinting with Warden does not leave footsteps for Jackal’s EyeNox.

FIXED – Zofia has additional resistance to her concussion projectile and Ela’s GRZMOT Mine in Road to S.I. 2021 sessions.

FIXED – Melee butting with Tachanka’s Shumikha Launcher causes both hands to clip into the grenade launcher.

FIXED – Maestro’s Evil Eye can be deployed midair by placing it on Goyo’s Volcan Shield and then removing the Volcan Shield.

FIXED – Tachanka’s DP-27 LMG will only destroy one layer of destructible walls that have multiple layers.

FIXED – Audio sounds muffled when deploying a secondary Hard Breach Charge while crouching on barricades.

