

Ubisoft beloofde eerder dat ze The Division 2 van een update zouden voorzien waardoor de game in optimale staat op de PlayStation 5 te spelen zou zijn. Die update is inmiddels live en het gaat hier om ‘Title Update 12.1’, die je nu kunt downloaden.

De belangrijkste toevoeging is dat The Division 2 nu via backwards compatibility op de PlayStation 5 op 60 frames per seconde in een resolutie van 4K gespeeld kan worden. Daarnaast is er een cross-over met Resident Evil, waardoor je nu nieuwe items in de game kunt verzamelen.

Tot slot brengt de update nog wat meer specifieke veranderingen en aanpassingen naar de game. Alle details tref je hieronder in het overzicht.

New Apparel Event: Resident Evil

Racoon City has sent their best and brightest to answer the call in D.C. and New York City. This unique crossover apparel event launches alongside the newly revamped Reanimated Global Event. In addition to the wonderful outfits available through apparel keys, agents also get the opportunity to collect 7 new back trophies and 4 new patches celebrating Resident Evil!

To get the patches and trophies, the level 40 BOO daily projects have been replaced with S.T.A.R.S. Support and S.T.A.R.S. Assault projects. One of these projects will be available each day, and each will reward 2 new patches or trophies each day they are completed until the full set has been collected.

PS5 & Xbox

4K 60 FPS Support for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

Optimization Station Changes

Reduced all optimization costs by 75%.

Reduced all optimization material crafting recipes by 50%.

With this update agents should be able to afford to optimize their weapons and gear about once an hour. Though it may take up to two hours to gather all the resources necessary to optimize the final tier of many items.

Reanimated Global Event Changes

The green cloud produced by killing enemies with a headshot no longer harms agents. This cloud now heals agents and provides a significant boost to their firepower while standing within it. The green cloud continues to significantly harm enemies.

Bug Fixes