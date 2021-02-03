Adol Christin, oftewel “Adol the Red” voor de vrienden, is terug! Later deze week verschijnt Ys IX: Monstrum Nox en dat vraagt uiteraard om een epische launch trailer. De trailer zelf schetst een mooi beeld van hoe het volgende avontuur van Adol eruit zal zien én we krijgen ook nog eens een hoop gameplay beelden te zien.

Zoals we inmiddels gewend zijn van de Ys-franchise, staat Adol opnieuw voor een spannend mysterie en kunnen we weer aan de slag met erg snelle actievolle gameplay.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox verschijnt bij ons op 5 februari, maar je kan nu al de demo downloaden. Lees een korte beschrijving van de game hieronder en bekijk de launch trailer.

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

