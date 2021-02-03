Een tijdje geleden werd een “Mid Season update” voor Fall Guys aangekondigd en het moment is nu eindelijk daar! Seizoen 3.5 is officieel van start gegaan en uiteraard zijn er wat veranderingen doorgevoerd.
Zoals we al wisten, krijgen we toegang tot nieuwe kostuums, zoals Sonic en Godzilla. Daarnaast wordt een nieuwe ronde aan de game toegevoegd, genaamd “Snowball Survival”. Nog een nieuwe feature is de zogenaamde “Fall Feed”. Dit zijn live on-screen updates die je op de hoogte houden van allerlei dingen die gebeuren tijdens de verschillende rondes.
Alle veranderingen worden hieronder even opgesomd én je kan een nieuwe trailer bekijken.
Fall Guys Season 3.5 update patch notes
Features:
- Fall Feed – Live on-screen updates of events that happen during the Round
Content:
- Brand new Round ‘Snowball Survival’ added
- More than 40 variations added for existing Rounds
- New Shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks
- Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes are back and now available in the regular store!
Bug Fixes:
- Eliminated Fall Guys occasionally weren’t shown on the Qualification screen
- When a player was spectating, the Post Processing effects were turned off on the client resulting in a washed-out/faded appearance
- Addressed performance degradation in certain rounds, especially ones containing egg objects
- Fixed crashes in the Customiser due to low memory on certain machines
- Being eliminated from the first round and then spectating resulted in no background audio for some remaining rounds
- Improved Fall Guys ragdolling excessively when walking on puncher objects
- [Ice Climb] The user does not get pushed back by the air current after colliding into the side of a moving fan
- [Hex-A-Gone] During gameplay, the client seemed to temporarily ‘freeze’ everything before suddenly resuming