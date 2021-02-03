Een tijdje geleden werd een “Mid Season update” voor Fall Guys aangekondigd en het moment is nu eindelijk daar! Seizoen 3.5 is officieel van start gegaan en uiteraard zijn er wat veranderingen doorgevoerd.

Zoals we al wisten, krijgen we toegang tot nieuwe kostuums, zoals Sonic en Godzilla. Daarnaast wordt een nieuwe ronde aan de game toegevoegd, genaamd “Snowball Survival”. Nog een nieuwe feature is de zogenaamde “Fall Feed”. Dit zijn live on-screen updates die je op de hoogte houden van allerlei dingen die gebeuren tijdens de verschillende rondes.

Alle veranderingen worden hieronder even opgesomd én je kan een nieuwe trailer bekijken.