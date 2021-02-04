Gisteren kwam het nieuws naar buiten dat Gearbox Software en Gearbox Publishing waren opgekocht door Embracer Group. Het is logisch om je dan af te vragen – zo deden ook wij – wie aan Borderlands zal gaan werken, aangezien de (uitgeef)rechten bij 2K liggen. De uitgever heeft nu laten weten wat er gaande is.

2K Games heeft bij Gamesindustry.biz aangegeven dat Borderlands onder hun hoede zal blijven en dat ze gewoon samen blijven werken met Gearbox Software. Dat de ontwikkelaar en uitgever nu is opgekocht door Embracer Group verandert daar helemaal niet aan. De serie blijft dus in goede handen.

“As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for their organisation. The merger does not change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox nor our role as the publisher for the Borderlands IP or any other projects we are currently working on with the studio. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with this incredibly talented team and delivering many more exciting entertainment experiences to gaming fans around the world.”