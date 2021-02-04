Met enige regelmaat verschijnt er een update voor FIFA 21 om de game beetje bij beetje verder te optimaliseren en dat is ook nu weer het geval. Deze update pakt diverse zaken in allerlei verschillende aspecten aan en één hiervan is de haptische feedback van de DualSense-controller.

Zo is de weerstand van de triggers wat aangepast en de haptische feedback werkte soms niet wanneer FIFA 21 al opgestart was voordat de DualSense werd geactiveerd. Dit is nu opgelost. Daarnaast is de Volleyed Chip Shot wat minder effectief op langere afstand en zo zijn er nog wat zaken aangepast, zoals je hieronder kan zien.

Het is weer een flinke lijst en we adviseren het even goed door te lezen voor alle aanpassingen.