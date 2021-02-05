

De week is weer bijna voorbij en ook deze week zijn er nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store verschenen. Die hebben we allemaal bij elkaar gezocht en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht van de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update.

We zien met name PlayStation 4 games in het overzicht, want de enige exclusieve PlayStation 5 releases zijn NioH Remastered en Destruction AllStars. Deze laatste game is als je PlayStation Plus abonnee bent geheel gratis beschikbaar, net zoals Control: Ultimate Edition en Concrete Genie.

PS5 Games

Destruction AllStars

NioH Remastered – The Complete Edition – €59,99

PS4/PS5 Games

NioH 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 – €59,99

The NioH Collection – €79,99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – €49,99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia – €59,99

Control Ultimate Edition – €39,99

PS4 Games

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – €59,99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Edition – €59,99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition – €74,99

Paladins Starter Edition – €9,99

Paladins Gold Edition – €29,99

Paladins Deluxe Edition – €59,99

Georifters – €29,99

How to take off your Mask Remastered – €14,99

Roombo: First Blood – €3,99

Tanks vs Tanks – €2,99

Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition – €59,99

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition – €24,99

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition – €49,99

Spice and Wolf VR 2 – €20,99

TRIPP: fitness voor je innerlijke zelf – €19,99

Auto Chess – Gratis

Habroxia 2 – €9,99

Lizard Lady vs the Cats – €0,60

Downloadbare content

Paladins

Season Pass 2021 – €34,99

Rogue Company