Zoals we gisteren al aangaven is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voorzien van flink wat nieuwe content. Voor zowel de Zombie als de Multiplayer spelers is er nieuwe content te vinden die voor meer uren speelplezier moet zorgen. De officiële aanpassingen hadden we echter nog niet, maar Treyarch heeft deze nu ook bekendgemaakt.

Zombie spelers die graag aan de slag gaan met Assault Rifles en Submachine Guns, mogen van geluk spreken. Critical Hits zijn op beide wapentypes sterker gemaakt en ze beschikken beide ook over meer reserve ammunitie. Multiplayer spelers zullen vooral wat aanpassingen zien of merken in een aantal modi, zoals hieronder beschreven wordt.

Hieronder hebben we immers alle patch notes van update 1.11 op een rijtje. Over de toegevoegde content met deze grote update kan je in dit voorgaande artikel meer informatie vinden.