Nu de eerste maand van het nieuwe jaar voorbij is, blikt Sony terug op januari door het maandelijkse overzicht met de populairste games uit de PlayStation Store te onthullen. In de lijst met PlayStation 5-games zijn het – niet erg verrassend – vooral de bekende grote titels die het goed doen, waaronder FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.
Richting het einde van januari kwam Hitman III natuurlijk uit en hoewel deze game dus slechts voor korte tijd verkrijgbaar was in de afgelopen maand, komt het nieuwe avontuur van Agent 47 toch knap binnen op de tweede plek van de PS5-games. Dat en meer zie je in het volledige overzicht hieronder.
PS5
- FIFA 21
- Hitman III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Demon’s Souls
- No Man’s Sky
- NBA 2K21
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Madden NFL 21
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Godfall
- DiRT 5
PS4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- The Forest
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Tekken 7
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Arizona Sunshine
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Blood & Truth
- Gun Club VR
Free-to-play (PS4 + PS5)
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Vigor
- Rogue Company
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Rec Room
Ik schrok ff bij dat eerste lijstje! Geen GTA er in! Maar dat was slechts de PS5 lijst 😉