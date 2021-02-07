Nu de eerste maand van het nieuwe jaar voorbij is, blikt Sony terug op januari door het maandelijkse overzicht met de populairste games uit de PlayStation Store te onthullen. In de lijst met PlayStation 5-games zijn het – niet erg verrassend – vooral de bekende grote titels die het goed doen, waaronder FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Richting het einde van januari kwam Hitman III natuurlijk uit en hoewel deze game dus slechts voor korte tijd verkrijgbaar was in de afgelopen maand, komt het nieuwe avontuur van Agent 47 toch knap binnen op de tweede plek van de PS5-games. Dat en meer zie je in het volledige overzicht hieronder.

PS5

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Hitman III
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  4. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Mortal Kombat 11
  7. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  8. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  9. Demon’s Souls
  10. No Man’s Sky
  11. NBA 2K21
  12. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  13. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  14. Madden NFL 21
  15. Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  16. Borderlands 3
  17. Watch Dogs: Legion
  18. Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  19. Godfall
  20. DiRT 5

PS4

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. FIFA 21
  5. The Forest
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. ARK: Survival Evolved
  9. Gran Turismo Sport
  10. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  11. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  12. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
  15. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  16. Tekken 7
  17. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
  18. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  20. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  5. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  6. Arizona Sunshine
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory
  8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  9. Blood & Truth
  10. Gun Club VR

Free-to-play (PS4 + PS5)

  1. Rocket League
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Fortnite
  4. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  5. Vigor
  6. Rogue Company
  7. Genshin Impact
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Rec Room