

Nu de eerste maand van het nieuwe jaar voorbij is, blikt Sony terug op januari door het maandelijkse overzicht met de populairste games uit de PlayStation Store te onthullen. In de lijst met PlayStation 5-games zijn het – niet erg verrassend – vooral de bekende grote titels die het goed doen, waaronder FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Richting het einde van januari kwam Hitman III natuurlijk uit en hoewel deze game dus slechts voor korte tijd verkrijgbaar was in de afgelopen maand, komt het nieuwe avontuur van Agent 47 toch knap binnen op de tweede plek van de PS5-games. Dat en meer zie je in het volledige overzicht hieronder.

PS5

FIFA 21 Hitman III Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Immortals: Fenyx Rising Demon’s Souls No Man’s Sky NBA 2K21 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Sackboy: A Big Adventure Madden NFL 21 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Borderlands 3 Watch Dogs: Legion Planet Coaster: Console Edition Godfall DiRT 5

PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 The Forest The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 ARK: Survival Evolved Gran Turismo Sport Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gang Beasts Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Tekken 7 eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Marvel’s Spider-Man The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Arizona Sunshine Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blood & Truth Gun Club VR

Free-to-play (PS4 + PS5)