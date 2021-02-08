

Sony heeft een geruime tijd terug het ‘PlayStation China Hero Project’ opgezet, wat een project is voor Chinese ontwikkelaars om games voor de PlayStation te maken. Verschillende games zijn in ontwikkeling en een daarvan is de titel ‘In Nightmare’, die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4.

Deze game heeft nog geen specifieke releasedatum gekregen, maar wel kan Maximum Games aankondigen dat de game nog dit jaar uitgebracht zal worden voor ongeveer € 20,-. Deze game zal zowel digitaal als fysiek aangeboden worden en dat wereldwijd, zo geeft de uitgever aan.

Mocht je niet bekend zijn met In Nightmare, hieronder wat key features op een rijtje en een trailer voor een eerste indruk.