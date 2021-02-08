Sony heeft een geruime tijd terug het ‘PlayStation China Hero Project’ opgezet, wat een project is voor Chinese ontwikkelaars om games voor de PlayStation te maken. Verschillende games zijn in ontwikkeling en een daarvan is de titel ‘In Nightmare’, die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4.
Deze game heeft nog geen specifieke releasedatum gekregen, maar wel kan Maximum Games aankondigen dat de game nog dit jaar uitgebracht zal worden voor ongeveer € 20,-. Deze game zal zowel digitaal als fysiek aangeboden worden en dat wereldwijd, zo geeft de uitgever aan.
Mocht je niet bekend zijn met In Nightmare, hieronder wat key features op een rijtje en een trailer voor een eerste indruk.
- Hope Rests in your Dreams – Escape the dark whimsical dreamworld that has trapped you, search the realm for clues, and begin uncovering the truth of your reality.
- Puzzle Through Pain – Along your journey, you will encounter puzzles that will attempt to thwart your progress. Use your wits and your spirit guide to help you overcome anything that gets in your way.
- A Light in the Darkness – Control your dream spirit to assist you as a decoy, detect invisible pathways or items, and become keenly aware of threats that lie ahead.
- Nightmares Made Real – Your subconscious creates the monsters you truly fear. Don’t let them or the shadows lurking catch you and keep you in the eternal nightmare.