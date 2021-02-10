De PlayStation 5 is nog maar net op de markt en Sony lijkt alweer bezig te zijn om de ervaring met de console te verbeteren. Voor de DualShock 4 produceerde Sony al eerder de Back Button Attachment, een populair artikel wat ook veelal uitverkocht was en nu nog zeer moeilijk te verkrijgen is.

Nu lijkt het Japanse bedrijf ook voor de DualSense controller van de PlayStation 5 een soortgelijke accessoire te willen maken. Dat kunnen we in ieder geval opmaken uit een patent dat Sony vorige week heeft ingediend. De tekst en afbeeldingen in kwestie hebben het over een “Controller add-on device with customizable presets“.

Op dit apparaat, wat je op de DualSense controller kunt klikken of schuiven, bevinden zich meerdere extra knoppen die je kunt mappen aan knoppen die al op de controller zitten (denk aan: L3 indrukken om te sprinten). Ook zou je meerdere pre-sets kunnen instellen die je eenvoudig – misschien zelfs wel tijdens een game – kunt veranderen.

“A controller add-on includes a housing that mechanically couples to a game controller body. A conformable surface of the housing is configured to conform with a bottom of the body of the game controller. A plurality of buttons coupled to the housing are located opposite the conformable surface. A controller interface coupled to the housing is configured to communicatively couple to the plurality of buttons to the game controller.

Buttons on the add-on may be mapped to controller buttons using customized button mapping pre-sets. A button mapping may indicate that a selected preset is to be hidden during a switching operation Upon receiving a switching operation input, the selected pre-set is skipped during the switching operation.”