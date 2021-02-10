Wanneer Johnathan Morris plots een vreemd bericht krijgt van zijn vader, gaat hij op onderzoek uit in het creepy stadje Greenlake om te achterhalen wat er precies aan de hand is. Het is het begin van het helse avontuur dat je kan beleven in “Sanity of Morris”, een psychologische horror-detective game van ontwikkelaar Alterego Games.

Sanity of Morris werd aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc en zal op 23 maart 2021 verschijnen. Je kan de trailer hieronder bekijken en een korte beschrijving van de game nalezen.

Story

“Dad’s urgent message, these documents… They don’t match up. Start thinking John. Build a case, write it down.”

After years of next to no contact, Johnathan Morris arrives in the isolated town of Greenlake to check up on the mental state of his father. Nothing is as he expected it to be. There are deadly forces at work that don’t want John snooping around.

Equipped with nothing more than a flashlight and a notebook, it is up to you to step into the shoes of Johnathan and tell fact from fiction.

Gameplay

Using your flashlight reveals the vital clues you need, but risks you being seen.

The game combines elements of stealth games with detective-adventure and psychological horror for a gripping story.

Key Features