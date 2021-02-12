

Het is weer tijd voor de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update en dan hebben we het natuurlijk over het overzicht. In de afgelopen dagen zijn verschillende nieuwe games uitgekomen en een daarvan is het extra benoemen waard: We Were Here. Deze game van Nederlandse makelij is namelijk in de PlayStation Store verschenen en die is geheel gratis, dus probeer het zeker even uit.

Voor de rest een niet al te bijzondere update deze week, hieronder alle details op een rijtje.

PS4/PS5 Games

UltraGoodness 2 – €4,99

Little Nightmares II – €29,99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition – €39,99

PS4 Games