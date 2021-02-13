

Beetje bij beetje krijgen we steeds meer te zien van de shooter Bright Memory: Infinite. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 5 en pc en moet ergens later dit jaar verschijnen. Om het Chinese Nieuwjaar te vieren heeft FYQD-Studio een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en die check je hieronder.

De trailer bestaat zowel uit cinematische beelden als actievolle gameplay, die een korte indruk van het spektakel geven. Mocht je niet helemaal bekend zijn met de titel, onder de trailer hebben we nog een algemene omschrijving van de game voor je.

Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks.

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light.