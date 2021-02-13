Godfall was een van de PlayStation 5 launchgames en hoewel we niet direct stonden te juichen om de kwaliteit, wist het wel de nodige leuke dingen te bieden. De ontwikkelaar beloofde voor de release ook langdurige ondersteuning, waarvan we nu het eerste resultaat zien.
Dankzij de verschillende updates tot op heden is de game er in ieder geval op vooruit gegaan in algemene zin. Dit wordt nu aangevuld met de zogeheten ‘Primal Update’, die nieuwe endgame content aan de titel doet toevoegen, alsook nieuwe loot en andere verbeteringen.
Voor de volledige changelog van deze update (versie 2.4.44) kan je hier terecht. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste toevoegingen en aanpassingen.
- Ascension Levels – Now let you power up even after you’ve reached the level cap, granting you new Ascension Powers and Ascension Bonuses.
- Primal Items – Add a compelling dimension to loot hunting, injecting a massive buff to the item’s primary trait as a new loot modifier. You’ll be able to view the impact of these effects with our new Detailed Player Stats Screen.
- Tower of Trials – Both regular and Ascended versions of the tower received a substantial overhaul and expanded content including fresh new objectives, better rewards, greater challenges, and surprise events that will force you to adapt and test your builds. This increased difficulty will definitely make good use of your new Ascension Levels and Primal modifiers.
- Ascended ToT & ToT now have you pick Banes, which are negative effects on the player. The harder the Bane, the better the loot bonus!
- Ascended ToT is the only way to get Primal Items
- Ascended ToT is now heavily condensed: 30 Trials instead of 100, and provides many more keys per Trial surpassed.
- Dreamstones – Dreamstones have undergone extensive changes, including improved loot targeting and increased Electrum rewards. We’ve also added an entirely new class of items called Volatile Dreamstones that can further improve your rewards.
- Zenun Shopkeeper – Zenun is now an in-game vendor that lets you buy weapons with your in-game resources to gear up for your challenge runs. Head to the Sanctum to see what Zenun has available for you today!
- More QoL – This content update includes various bug fixes, player weapon refinements, co-op tech enhancements and other QoL improvements.
