

Godfall was een van de PlayStation 5 launchgames en hoewel we niet direct stonden te juichen om de kwaliteit, wist het wel de nodige leuke dingen te bieden. De ontwikkelaar beloofde voor de release ook langdurige ondersteuning, waarvan we nu het eerste resultaat zien.

Dankzij de verschillende updates tot op heden is de game er in ieder geval op vooruit gegaan in algemene zin. Dit wordt nu aangevuld met de zogeheten ‘Primal Update’, die nieuwe endgame content aan de titel doet toevoegen, alsook nieuwe loot en andere verbeteringen.

Voor de volledige changelog van deze update (versie 2.4.44) kan je hier terecht. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste toevoegingen en aanpassingen.