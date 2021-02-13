Als je zin zou hebben om eens een lekker potje te knokken op z’n middeleeuws, dan biedt Chivalry 2 jou exact wat je wil! Deze sequel op Chivalry: Medieval Warfare werd een tijd geleden aangekondigd en heeft nu van ontwikkelaar Torn Banner Studios ook een specifieke releasedatum gekregen, die is vastgezet op 8 juni 2021. De game zal dan verschijnen voor zowel vorige als huidige generatie consoles en pc.

Om je helemaal voor te bereiden op het middeleeuws bloedbad, kan je bovendien van 26 tot 29 maart deelnemen aan de beta. Deze beta zal beschikbaar zijn op alle platforms én zal bovendien cross-platform ondersteuning bieden. Lekker handig dus!

Hieronder kan je wat extra info over de beta lezen en je kan de meest recente “Dev Diary” bekijken waarin de laatste nieuwtjes over de game uit de doeken worden gedaan.

● Cross-Play Across All Platforms: Cross-Play smashes the boundaries between PC and console, allowing players to face-off on the battlefield together, regardless of platform.

● Size Matters: Experience the chaos of epic medieval battlefields, charge forth to the frontlines of battle, and experience true mass-scale combat supporting up to 64-players designed to capture the intensity and scope of “The Battle of the Bastards” from Game of Thrones.

● Master Blade, Bow, or… Chicken: Your arsenal expands with the new subclass system that provides more variety than ever before. Four base classes expand to 12 subclasses, including the Skirmisher, a melee/ranged hybrid – to the Poleman, a fighter who keeps foes at bay with long-distance melee.

● The World is Your Weapon: Own the field with a variety of heavy siege engines including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams, Mantlets, Spike Traps, Ladders and more. Utilize traps to defend, including spikes, bear traps, and more. You can even deal damage with a smorgasbord of “found items” on the battlefield. Try downing a cup of mead and deal a killing blow with the empty chalice or finish off a foe by smashing him in the face with a flaming chicken!

● New Map – The Siege of Rudhelm: In the first public hands-on of Chivalry 2 since PAX East 2020, experience the return of the fan-favorite Team Objective mode and join attacking or defending teams as 64-players vie for control of a well-fortified castle in a never-before-seen map.

● Many Modes: In addition to Team Objective mode, closed beta participants can also sharpen their skills in a variety of other modes, including Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All.