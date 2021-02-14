Treyarch heeft gisterenavond een nieuwe Game Settings update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht. Naast dat er diverse bugs zijn gefixt, zijn er ook wat tweaks voor de competitieve League Play modus doorgevoerd.
League Play lanceerde begin deze week in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Met deze nieuwe update is er een kleine aanpassing in de regels gedaan. Je kunt de RC-XD nu namelijk niet langer gebruiken in League Play. Verder zijn er ook nog wat veranderingen gekomen voor de UI en het Friendly Fire-systeem in de modus.
Alle details van de nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lees je hieronder.
GLOBAL
UI
- Addressed an issue with the League Play button showing up in Combat Record in the Barracks.
- Addressed an issue where all non-Master Calling Cards were displaying negative values in the Challenges menus.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Express
- Addressed an issue where it was possible to capture a Hardpoint outside of a zone in Express Hardpoint.
LEAGUE PLAY
Scorestreaks
- RC-XD is now restricted.
Friendly Fire
- Friendly fire will now convert to ricochet damage after the 2nd teamkill and return damage to the attacker. Players will be kicked after 2 additional attempted teamkills after that.
UI
- Added “Results Processing” display.
- Improved visuals on “Processing Ladder Result” display.
- Addressed an issue that could incorrectly display details from the previous League Play Event.
- Addressed an issue where the player was unable to scroll up and down the League Ladder.
ZOMBIES
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that could cause a player to be teleported out of the map when other players interacted with the teleporter in the Village area.
- Closed an exploit allowing the player to stand on the Crafting Table.
UI
- Addressed an issue where the upgrade icon was grayed out when the player had enough to upgrade at the Arsenal.
- Added “Seasons” icon for “Firebase Z” Challenges in the Challenges menu.