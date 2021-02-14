

Treyarch heeft gisterenavond een nieuwe Game Settings update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht. Naast dat er diverse bugs zijn gefixt, zijn er ook wat tweaks voor de competitieve League Play modus doorgevoerd.

League Play lanceerde begin deze week in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Met deze nieuwe update is er een kleine aanpassing in de regels gedaan. Je kunt de RC-XD nu namelijk niet langer gebruiken in League Play. Verder zijn er ook nog wat veranderingen gekomen voor de UI en het Friendly Fire-systeem in de modus.

Alle details van de nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lees je hieronder.