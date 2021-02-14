

Media Molecule heeft update 2.21 uitgebracht voor Dreams. De ontwikkelaar noemt deze update ook wel de ‘Impys Update’ en dat heeft natuurlijk te maken met de zogeheten Impy Awards. Dreams kwam vandaag exact een jaar geleden uit en met de jaarlijkse Impy Awards worden de mooiste creaties en beste creatievelingen uit de community in het zonnetjes gezet.

De nieuwe update introduceert diverse features in Dreams. Zo tref je nu een ‘Message of the Day’ aan, waarmee je op de hoogte blijft van het laatste Dreams-nieuws. Ook kun je nu nog gemakkelijker een creatie bewaren om later te spelen, zijn notificaties overzichtelijker gesorteerd en is er een nieuwe Social Page.

Ook zijn er nog wat andere verbeteringen doorgevoerd en zijn enkele issues opgelost, zo blijkt uit de onderstaande patch notes.