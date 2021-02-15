

Uit het niets is er een Ratchet & Clank animatiefilm online verschenen op de Canadese streaming service Crave TV. Het gaat hier om een film van 23 minuten die gemaakt is door Mainframe, hetzelfde bedrijf dat de Ratchet & Clank film heeft gemaakt in 2016. Deze korte film is al sinds 2019 klaar, maar nu pas uitgebracht.

De film die nu is verschenen heeft niets te maken met de aankomende game en staat verder ook los van het universum aan games. Het is dus een losstaand project en het vreemde is dat het zonder enige aankondiging is uitgebracht. Het is op dit moment ook niet duidelijk of de film in de nabije toekomst ook via andere kanalen te zien zal zijn.

“While on an inter-galactic pizza run, Ratchet and Clank discover that the diabolical Dr. Nefarious has developed an interdimensional portal device that would allow him to rule the entire multiverse!” says the description of the film.

The intrepid duo spring into action, liberating the ‘Portalizer’ from Dr. Nefarious and then racing off to securely lock it away in a weapons museum. But along the way, they run into bumbling Captain Qwark, who uses the weapon to accidentally unleash a sentient-pizza-topping mob upon the citizens of Galactic City. It’s up to Ratchet and Clank to battle the savory horde and keep the Portalizer out of Dr. Nefarious’ evil hands before he uses it to destroy the galaxy!”