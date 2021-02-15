

De remake van XIII was eind vorig jaar niet echt een succes. De game had met veel technische tekortkomingen te maken en ook waren diverse elementen uit het origineel weggelaten waardoor de liefhebbers van het eerste uur zich bekocht voelden. Er is dus sprake van een teleurstelling en hoewel we nog op verdere updates wachten, is er ondertussen een soortgelijke titel aangekondigd.

Het gaat hier om RICO London, die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch en pc. De game zal in juni verschijnen, hoewel een specifieke datum nog niet genoemd is. Hieronder wat key features op een rijtje en daaronder een trailer die een duidelijk beeld van de game schetst, deze laat ook de overeenkomsten met XIII zien.

London, New Years Eve 1999—While everyone is getting ready to party the metropolitan police are working overtime. Detective Inspector Redfern finds herself at the scene of an emerging arms trade at the foot of a highrise tower. Without the permission of her superior or support of back-up, Redfern prepares to kick off the new Millennium with a bang.

RICO London is a gang-busting, name-taking, explosive cooperative shooter. Blast your way up the highrise tower stacked with East End gangsters solo or with a partner. Crash through doors, dodge bullets, turn the weapons of the fallen into your personal arsenal, and do whatever it takes to make it to the top.

Key Features