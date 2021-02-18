Codemasters blijft F1 2020 ondersteuning bieden, zelfs ruim een half jaar na de release. Zo is update 1.16 nu beschikbaar gesteld om te downloaden en deze komt met wat probleemoplossingen omtrent crashes en andere kleine zaken.
Het is geen al te uitgebreide update, maar het neemt wel wat vervelende problemen weg. Download update 1.16 dus zeker even als je F1 2020 nog steeds veelvuldig speelt. Hieronder hebben we alle patch notes van deze update op een rijtje gezet.
- Addressed an issue where F2™ setups could not be downloaded from time trial leaderboards.
- Addressed an issue on PS4 where pressing “Find Me” would result in time trial leaderboards being empty. This could lead to a perpetual load going to track.
- Addressed a crash when negotiating with a driver while an activity was scheduled for the same day in MyTeam.
- Addressed a crash when retiring and advancing to the next session in Classic Full Qualifying.
- Addressed a crash when a player leaves/re-joins while a player is scrolling through lap times in the race director.
- Increased the update rate of the weather forecast in the garage monitor.
- Addressed an issue where the option to select a new car livery for ‘Multiplayer and Solo Use’ did not highlight.
Game is op t moment ook nog geen 3 tientjes als je ps plus hebt, ik heb de versie met dlc genomen gister (schumacher edition) en die was volgens mij 32 euro