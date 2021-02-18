

Codemasters blijft F1 2020 ondersteuning bieden, zelfs ruim een half jaar na de release. Zo is update 1.16 nu beschikbaar gesteld om te downloaden en deze komt met wat probleemoplossingen omtrent crashes en andere kleine zaken.

Het is geen al te uitgebreide update, maar het neemt wel wat vervelende problemen weg. Download update 1.16 dus zeker even als je F1 2020 nog steeds veelvuldig speelt. Hieronder hebben we alle patch notes van deze update op een rijtje gezet.