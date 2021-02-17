

In de afgelopen weken zijn er diverse sales in de PlayStation Store geweest en een paar daarvan zijn nu afgelopen. Sony gooit er echter gelijk weer een nieuwe sale tegenaan en die is vooral voor PlayStation Plus abonnees erg interessant. Abonnees profiteren namelijk van een dubbele korting op een uitgebreide selectie van titels en extra content.

De korting kan hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 70%, dus het is zeker de moeite waard om even een kijkje te nemen in deze sale. Ook om de voor jou actuele prijs te checken, want er zal zeker iets voor je tussen zitten.

Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we een selectie van de aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet en voor het volledige overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

ARK: Survival Evolved – Van €54,99 voor €32,99

Marvel’s Avengers – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

Star Wars: Squadrons – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €47,59

Farming Simulator 19 – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

God of War – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls – Van €89,99 voor €80,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Mortal Kombat 11 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

F1 2020 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Far Cry 5 – Van €69,99 voor €43,39

Black Desert: Traveler Edition – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition – Van €19,99 voor €16,99

Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass – Van €39,99 voor €34,79

ARK: Scorched Earth – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 – Van €14,99 voor €11,99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €47,99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Ed. Upgrade – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

FUSER – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €67,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition – Van €79,99 voor €51,99

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Megalodon Shark-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition – Van €79,99 voor €55,99

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION – Van €34,99 voor €26,24

DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE – Van €29,99 voor €18,59

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION – Van €34,99 voor €26,24

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

Everybody’s Golf – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

Black Desert: Explorer Edition – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

