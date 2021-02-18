

EA Sports voorziet FIFA 21 met enige regelmaat van nieuwe updates en zo ook nu weer. Dat brengt ons inmiddels bij versie 1.14, die nu te downloaden is op onder andere de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Deze update richt zich op diverse onderdelen van FIFA 21, waarbij de nodige kleine issues worden opgelost.

Het merendeel van de update draait om FIFA Ultimate Team en er worden wat vervelende carrière modus problemen aangepakt. Ook worden er nog wat correcties uitgevoerd wat betreft outfits, locaties en meer, dit zodat het overeenkomt met de huidige standaard. Tot slot kent de PS5-versie nog wat specifieke aanpassingen.

Dit alles in het overzicht hieronder.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.

In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.

The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.

Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.

After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.

Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.

An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly. <li”>This was a visual issue only.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.

The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met.- A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some kits, adboards, balls, stadiums, and 2D portraits.

Added 8 Starheads, and 1 legacy Starhead. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.



As mentioned in a previous PItch Notes article, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 will not always have the same change list as their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One equivalents. The following Title Update #10 changes will apply to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 only.

Gameplay

[PS5] When changing the Enhanced Vibration Feedback option in Controller Settings to Off or Classic, the dynamic adaptive trigger effect intensity is Off.

Career Mode