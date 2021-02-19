

Na de aankondiging van de Ninja Gaiden collectie durven we te stellen dat veel fans blij zijn dat ze deze games dadelijk op alle hedendaagse platformen kunnen spelen. Vooruit, misschien zijn ze iets minder blij met het derde deel, maar desalniettemin is het goed nieuws. Maar Ryu Hayabusa past eigenlijk ook perfect in de meest recente titel van Team Ninja, namelijk NioH 2.

Met patch 1.26 op de PlayStation 4 en patch 1.026 op de PlayStation 5 is dat nu mogelijk. Een zeer goede marketing strategie als je het ons vraagt, gezien de NioH spelers van nu wellicht niet bekend zijn met Hayabusa’s avonturen van toen. Naast de toevoeging van deze legendarische ninja brengt de patch natuurlijk ook nog diverse verbeteringen en bugfixes met zich mee, die we hieronder even op een rijtje hebben gezet.