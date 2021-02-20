Eerder deze week ging de gratis Companions update in No Man’s Sky live en nu wordt ook update 3.21 beschikbaar gesteld die enkele (kleine) verbeteringen aan de game aanbrengt. Deze update bestaat vooral uit wat bug fixes en voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe.
De patch notes kan je hieronder nalezen:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when reading the text at some specific interactions, primarily distress beacons.
- On PC, fixed a crash that could occur when loading creature textures. This fix will be rolled out to other platforms as soon as possible.
- Aggressive companions will now correctly attack hazardous plants.
- A number of creature behaviours have been rebalanced to better match personality traits.
- Fixed a number of issues that caused players to appear in the wrong position when riding creatures.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent a small number of creatures from being customised.
- Improved the positioning of accessories on some four-legged creatures.
- Fixed an issue that caused some companions to only mine objects that were very close to them.
- Fixed a number of issues with the way companions aimed their mining lasers.
- Fixed a bug that could allow companions to attempt to locate a building while not on a planet.
- Fixed an issue that could very occasionally cause creatures to use speech options from an incorrect personality type.
- Introduced a number of tutorial hints for the first time players who use the Egg Sequencer.
- Fixed an issue that caused missing controller icons to appear when riding a pet using Vive controllers.
- Fixed a number of creature animation glitches that could occur in multiplayer.
- Fixed a glitch in the sleeping animation for blob-like creatures.
- Fixed an issue that could cause companion summoning icons to render incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent colour formatting in companion speech.
- Fixed a number of issues with companion particle effects.
- Fixed a number of issues related to network syncing creature interactions.