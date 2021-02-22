Deze week is het dan eindelijk zover: Persona 5 Strikers komt uit bij ons in het Westen, een jaar nadat onze Japanse vrienden al met de game aan de slag konden gaan. De voorbije week gingen de eerste reviews al live en die commentaren waren erg positief. Lees dan ook zeker onze review eens na om te zien wat we van de game vonden. Is de hype dan nog niet voldoende, dan kan je nu ook de launch trailer bekijken.

In de trailer zien we onze geliefde Phantom Thieves terug, terwijl ze opnieuw de wereld moeten redden van het kwaad. De game mag dan misschien veranderd zijn van genre, de typische “Persona-sfeer” druipt echter nog steeds van de trailer af. Bekijk hem hieronder en lees even een beknopte beschrijving van de game na. Persona 5 Strikers is verkrijgbaar vanaf 23 februari.

Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan… otherwise, he’ll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts’ desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they’re going to use everything they’ve got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet!

Key Features