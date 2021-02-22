Deze week is het dan eindelijk zover: Persona 5 Strikers komt uit bij ons in het Westen, een jaar nadat onze Japanse vrienden al met de game aan de slag konden gaan. De voorbije week gingen de eerste reviews al live en die commentaren waren erg positief. Lees dan ook zeker onze review eens na om te zien wat we van de game vonden. Is de hype dan nog niet voldoende, dan kan je nu ook de launch trailer bekijken.
In de trailer zien we onze geliefde Phantom Thieves terug, terwijl ze opnieuw de wereld moeten redden van het kwaad. De game mag dan misschien veranderd zijn van genre, de typische “Persona-sfeer” druipt echter nog steeds van de trailer af. Bekijk hem hieronder en lees even een beknopte beschrijving van de game na. Persona 5 Strikers is verkrijgbaar vanaf 23 februari.
Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan… otherwise, he’ll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts’ desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they’re going to use everything they’ve got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet!
Key Features
- New Story and Sights – Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit six different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need. Then, fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan!
- Fight with Style – Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack!
- Harness the Phantom Thieves’ Full Strength – All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character’s specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.