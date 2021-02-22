Wij waren behoorlijk gecharmeerd door de Little Nightmares games, twee verontrustende platformtitels die je als kind in een wrede, absurd uit proportie getrokken grotemensenwereld droppen. Tarsier Studios is dan ook terecht zeer trots op de franchise. Een derde deel leek ons dus vanzelfsprekend, maar niets is minder waar.

Tarsier Studios laat na het tweede deel namelijk de Little Nightmares IP achter zich en gaat aan de slag met nieuwe projecten. Als een hypothetisch Little Nightmares III dus alsnog het levenslicht wil zien, zal het met een andere ontwikkelaar aan het roer zijn. Dit kan, overigens; Bandai Namco heeft de rechten namelijk in handen.

We vinden het ergens jammer dat Tarsier Studios geen derde Little Nightmares wil maken, al kunnen we ook wel appreciëren dat de ontwikkelaar wil eindigen op een hoogtepunt. Wat denken jullie ervan?

“For the last 6 years, our mission at Tarsier Studios has been to create mesmerizing worlds. Little Nightmares was our first attempt and was a huge success. I personally love how Little Nightmares has gathered fans around the world over the course of the last 4 years. From the fan art, extensive fan theories and genuine reactions, it all has been amazing to witness. Our collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has been extremely satisfying, they listened to our creative vision and took our crazy ideas and ambitions to heart.”

“That being said, it is bitter sweet to announce that we are leaving the world of Little Nightmares behind us. Little Nightmares will always be dear to us at the studio. Since being acquired by the Embracer Group in December 2019, it is now time for us to embark on a new chapter, create new IPs and explore new worlds. Personally I am very excited to see what our studio creates and counting down the days until we can welcome our fans.”