Morgenochtend om 08:00 uur gaat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seizoen 2 van start. Vorige week zijn er al heel wat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Warzone seizoen 2 details bekendgemaakt, maar nu heeft ontwikkelaar Treyarch ook de details van de 1.12 patch onthuld. Hoewel je de patch al kunt downloaden, gaat die pas bij de start van het seizoen daadwerkelijk live. Afhankelijk van het platform waarop je speelt, heb je 11 tot 27GB aan ruimte nodig. De belangrijkste patch notes staan helemaal onderaan in dit bericht.

Daar blijft het echter niet bij, want er komt deze week heel wat nieuwe content naar Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Call of Duty: Warzone. Zo kun je reeds de trailer bekijken van de nieuwe Outbreak modus in de game, die je overigens de eerste week gratis kunt spelen. Daarnaast krijg je ook dubbele XP. In de aankomende Battle Pass zit onder meer een nieuwe Operator genaamd Naga en verschillende nieuwe wapens. De Battle Pass trailer kun je hierboven bekijken.