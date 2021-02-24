Morgenochtend om 08:00 uur gaat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seizoen 2 van start. Vorige week zijn er al heel wat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Warzone seizoen 2 details bekendgemaakt, maar nu heeft ontwikkelaar Treyarch ook de details van de 1.12 patch onthuld. Hoewel je de patch al kunt downloaden, gaat die pas bij de start van het seizoen daadwerkelijk live. Afhankelijk van het platform waarop je speelt, heb je 11 tot 27GB aan ruimte nodig. De belangrijkste patch notes staan helemaal onderaan in dit bericht.
Daar blijft het echter niet bij, want er komt deze week heel wat nieuwe content naar Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Call of Duty: Warzone. Zo kun je reeds de trailer bekijken van de nieuwe Outbreak modus in de game, die je overigens de eerste week gratis kunt spelen. Daarnaast krijg je ook dubbele XP. In de aankomende Battle Pass zit onder meer een nieuwe Operator genaamd Naga en verschillende nieuwe wapens. De Battle Pass trailer kun je hierboven bekijken.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.12 Update – Season 2 Patch Notes
Multiplayer:
- New MP map: Apocalypse (6v6)
- New MP mode: Gun Game
- New Scorestreak: Death Machine
- New Featured Playlist: Apocalypse 24/7
- 20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges
Zombies:
- New Zombies experience: Outbreak
- New Skill Tiers: IV and V
- New Aetherium Crystal types: Refined and Flawless
- New Weapon Skills: Specials and Launchers
- New Field Upgrade: Frenzied Guard
- New Ammo Mod: Shatter Blast
- New Support weapon: Death Machine
- New Zombies Onslaught map: Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)
- 20 new Zombies Season Challenges
- New Outbreak Challenges
Global:
- New Battle Pass including the new FARA 83 assault rifle and LC10 SMG
- New Vehicles: Sedan and Light Truck
- 4 New Prestige Levels
- + much more throughout the season
MULTIPLAYER
Field Upgrades:
- Trophy System – Reduced the amount of damage that the Trophy System Field Upgrade can deal to players.
LEAGUE PLAY:
Create-a-Class
- Addressed an issue that allowed certain Dual Wield weapons to be equipped in League Play.
- Addressed an issue with preset classes appearing as Unbound in Create-a-Class.
UI:
- Addressed an issue with missing Rank icons in the Rank / Ladder UI display.
- Addressed an issue that caused the “Events Processing” UI display to appear incorrectly.
ZOMBIES:
- Stability – Fixed crashes related to the Mangler, Plaguehound, Assault Rounds, and Essence Traps.
