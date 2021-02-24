

Fanatieke spelers van Destiny 2 hebben het misschien al opgemerkt en zo niet, dan weet je het nu. Bij Season of the Chosen hoort natuurlijk het nodige aan nieuwe quests en andere content. Een van de quests is de ‘Dead Man’s Tale’ en die kan weleens de moeite waard zijn.

Door deze quest te volgen, waarbij je op jacht moet naar een gevaarlijke bounty, kun je de exotische Scout Rifle (Lost Repeater) bemachtigen. Dit gaat natuurlijk niet zonder slag of stoot, dus bereid je maar vast voor. Het wapen en de quest komen voorbij in de nieuwe trailer die door Bungie online is gezet.

Verder heeft Bungie nog Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.1.0.1 uitgebracht en die richt zich op een aantal bugs en issues waar je misschien mee te maken hebt gehad. De patch notes van die update hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, maar eerst even de nieuwe trailer.