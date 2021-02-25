Van de week moesten we helaas het nieuws vernemen dat Gran Turismo 7 het jaar 2021 niet meer gaat halen, Polyphony Digital gaf namelijk aan dat zij door de aanhoudende pandemie extra tijd nodig hebben om de game echt af te maken.

Gelukkig is de Japanse studio hun vorige game – Gran Turismo Sport – niet geheel vergeten, want ze hebben een nieuwe patch uitgebracht die de game naar versie 1.63 tilt. De update is voornamelijk gericht op bugfixes, dus je hoeft geen grote contentuitbreidingen te verwachten.

Je kunt de patchnotes hieronder teruglezen.

Main Features Implemented

1. Penalties

– Addressed an issue where minor collisions resulted in penalties.

– Adjusted an algorithm to decrease the number of penalties issued when the internet connection environment is poor.

2. Sport Mode

– The number of regions for the Manufacturer Series has been changed from five to three. The regions now consist of the Europe/Middle East/Africa; the Americas, and Asia-Oceania. The Nations Cup will continue to be hosted in five regions. For more detail, visit Manufacturer Series Matchmaking Update Notice

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Recalculated the time loss for pitstops on various tracks.

– Adjusted the point of full brake application for the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel set.

– Various other issues have been addressed.